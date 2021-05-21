YAKIMA, WA - Meals on Wheels of Yakima will now provide seven free, frozen meals to those 60 years and older every Friday at Washington Fruit Community Center. Weekly pick-ups are 10 to 11 a.m. at 602 North 4th Street, by Miller Park.
Meals on Wheels prefer people sign up before 9 a.m. on Fridays said program manager, Lorena Fernandez. Call (509) 426-2601 to sign up.
People can still walk or drive up if they can't sign up in time said, Fernandez.
Fernandez said many seniors can't afford to buy nutritious food in that area.
"Sometimes they have to make that choice, do they get their prescription or do they get healthy and nutritious foods," said Fernandez.
The Yakima Parks and Recreation manager, Ken Wilkinson, said he's just happy to partner with this organization to help this neighborhood.
"This is a great neighborhood and it's certainly in need of services and programs," said Wilkinson.