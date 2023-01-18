RICHLAND, Wash.-
Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels has expanded service at their Meals on Wheels Café, located at 1824 Fowler Street in south Richland.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to increase our service to seniors!” says Kristi Thien, the agency’s Nutrition Services Director in a press release announcing the expanded services.
Thanks to grants from 3 Rivers Community Foundation and Hanford Mission Integration Systems (HMIS), Meals on Wheels has two new offerings:
- Weekly breakfasts are now served at the Café every Wednesday from 8 to 10 am, with traditional breakfast fare such as bacon, eggs, waffles, oatmeal, toast, and more.
- Café hours have also been extended to provide extra dining time and an additional daily meal option that is available starting at 1:30 pm. During the new afternoon hours, seniors may choose from 2 different hot meals, chef’s salad, or the soup/salad/sandwich combo meal. New hours at the Café are Monday through Thursday, 11 am to 4 pm, and Fridays, 11 am to 1 pm.
According to Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels the organization hosts 8 senior dining centers throughout Benton and Franklin counties and continues to provide deliveries of both hot and frozen meals directly to homebound seniors Monday through Thursday.
Contact Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels to inquire about meal services or volunteer opportunities.
"It’s a great opportunity for folks to socialize in a warm & friendly setting, enjoying a meal that is served at no charge," Thien said.
