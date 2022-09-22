RICHLAND, Wash.-
Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels presents OktoberFeast 2022, a 5K Fun Run and Beer Garden, on Saturday, October, 1.
Runners, walkers, and well-behaved dogs are invited to the run. The run is for fun and will not be timed.
The event will include music, root beer, sausage, and beer.
The 5K Fun Run will start at 2600 North Columbia Center Boulevard. The OktoberFeast starts at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Meals on Wheels Campus next door to the race start line.
OktoberFeast 2022 is a benefit for Meals on Wheels, a service that provides hot, nutritious meals to homebound seniors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.