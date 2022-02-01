RICHLAND – Meals on Wheels in the Mid-Columbia is increasing their hot meal service, free for seniors older than 60. Five sites in the area will offer meals for seniors between 11 a.m. and noon on Monday through Thursday each week.
Meals on Wheels offers delivery and takeout options, with reservations. Seniors can utilize the program regardless of financial status, for temporary or long-term commitments. These arrangements can be made for new seniors at 509-735-1911.
“We are so grateful for the many volunteers who have stepped up to fill the extra delivery routes,” said nutrition services Director Kristi Thien. “We spent our January working to secure these volunteers, and now we want to make sure that every senior who would like to receive meals has that opportunity.”
According to Thien, the dietician-approved meals are made each day and delivered following COVID-19 protocols.
Takeout meals are available at Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and Prosser Community Centers and Benton City Desert Rose between 11 a.m. and noon on Monday through Thursday.
Additionally, the Pasco Ray Pfleuger Center will have meals on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to noon.
The Connell Community Center will have meals available from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays.
Frozen meals are available only at the Meals on Wheels office in Richland at 1834 Fowler St. all weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lastly, the Meals on Wheels Cafe at the same address offers drive-thru service all weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon, with no reservations required.
