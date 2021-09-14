Meals on Wheels is helping senior citizens celebrate OktoberFeast

TRI-CITIES, WA - The annual OktoberFeast fundraiser is a drive-thru event featuring to-go bags that will have an OktoberFeast dinner of German sausage, sauerkraut, German potato salad, red cabbage slaw, soft-baked pretzel braid, and Black Forest cake.
The meal comes with choice of Ice Harbor beer or root beer. In addition, participants will receive a collectable t-shirt and commemorative OktoberFeast glass. Drive-Thru will be available Thursday, September 30 from 4-6 pm, Friday, October 1 from 4-6 pm, and Saturday, October 2 from 11-1 pm.
Meals on Wheels keeps seniors in their homes living independently by providing hot nutritious meals to homebound clients, keeping them healthy and providing a sense of security. Meals are provided on a donation-only basis. No senior is turned away due to inability to donate. All proceeds will be used to provide meals to local seniors.
Registration can be found at https://www.raceentry.com/oktoberfeast/raceinformation. To learn more about Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels, visit www.seniorliferesources.org.