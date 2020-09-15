Meals on Wheels Postpones Wednesday Drive-Thru Service Due to Air Quality

RICHLAND, WA - Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels regrets to announce that their Wednesday hot meal drive-thru service, scheduled to begin Wednesday, September 16th, will be postponed due to poor air quality conditions in the Tri-Cities.
Meals on Wheels had scheduled the Wednesday drive-thru as the first step in increasing the level of meal service they provide to local seniors. Since the March Stay-At-Home order, Meals on Wheels has been offering weekly delivery or pick-up of frozen meals. Prior to March, the hallmark of Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels had been daily hot meals delivered to home-bound clients and served at senior dining centers. Weekly service was adopted in order to limit potential exposure for clients.
Kristi Thien, Nutrition Services Director comments, “As much as we regret that we’re unable to serve a hot spaghetti lunch to our seniors this week, we are unwilling to compromise the safety of our staff and volunteers who would have to deliver meals to the cars outside. We know that we had seniors really looking forward to this meal, and we certainly hope that the air quality will rebound by next Wednesday. We are so sad for our neighboring communities who are struggling with even greater effects from the wildfires.”
Two more Wednesday Drive-Thru opportunities remain this month. Drive-thru service is available on Wednesdays only, 11 am to 1 pm, at the Meals on Wheels Café, located at 1834 Fowler St in south Richland.
- September 23: Roast Turkey, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Cranberries, Peas & Carrots, Bread
- September 30: Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Italian Vegetables, Dinner Roll, Ice Cream
All meals are provided to seniors age 60+ on a donation-only basis.
Seniors age 60 and older who are not current Meals on Wheels clients who may now need meal assistance should please call Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels office at 735-1911 to sign up for meal service.