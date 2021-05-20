Meals on Wheels will now deliver meals to the Washington Fruit Community Center

YAKIMA, WA - Beginning Friday, May 21st, Meals on Wheels will deliver meals at the Washington Fruit Community Center, 602 N. 4th Street.
Meals on Wheels will deliver 7-day supplies of frozen meals each Friday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am in the Center’s parking lot. Meals are available for those ages 60 and older.
Those interested in applying can call the Meals on Wheels office at 426-2601. The deadline is 9:00 am on Fridays to sign up for meal delivery at Washington Fruit Community Center.
Meal deliveries are also available in the parking lot of the City’s Harman Center each Monday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.
Visit Meals On Wheels (mypfp.org) for more about Meals on Wheels and People for People, which operates the program in Yakima County.
Yakima Parks and Recreation is responsible for programs and activities at the Washington Fruit Community Center at Miller Park following an operational change the Yakima City Council formally approved for the center in February.
