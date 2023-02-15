Mechanical issue closes Lions Pool in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima Parks and Recreation is reporting a temporary closure at Lions Pool due to a “mechanical issue” with the main pump. Repairs will reportedly be done as fast as possible, though the closure is expected to last through February 24.
Once the mechanical issue is resolved, Parks and Rec will reopen the pool and inform the public.
“We certainly apologize to the loyal users of Lions Pool that the facility will have to be closed while the pump is repaired,” said Parks and Rec manager Ken Wilkinson.
