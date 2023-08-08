HANFORD, Wash.- According to Hanford Site, more than 30 years into the cleanup effort of the Hanford Site, archeological discoveries are still being made.
A Facebook post made by Hanford Site, states a Crew with Hanford contractor Central Plateau Cleanup Company uncovered an old mechanical time fuse while excavating a small waste site in the Central Plateau.
The fuse was a 125 mm artillery shell that was used by U.S. Army soldiers stationed at Camp Hanford in the early years of the operation.
According to Hanford Site, The fuse is non-hazardous and non-explosive, the protocol still required a safe disposal courtesy of experts from the Yakima Training Center.
