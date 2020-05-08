YAKIMA, WA - With the reopening of the fishing season, the easing of stay-at-home orders across the Pacific Northwest, and the upcoming warm weekend, The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit wants to remind boaters and paddlers about cold-water safety and encouraged to wear a life jacket.
Heading out boating or paddling? Don’t forget that Washington’s waterway are cold and life jackets save lives! Many drowning victims die due to cold-water shock, which causes an involuntarily gasp for air underwater or as water hit a person’s face. #coldwatersafety #WearItWA
An experienced swimmer can’t drown, right? Think again! When exposed to cold water, people in great shape that swim well still experience gasping, shock, the inability to move and have the potential to drown. A life jacket helps keep your head above the water—but it only works if you WEAR IT! #coldwatersafety #WearItWA
You can learn more about life jackets at: www.wearitwashington.org.