YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - On 3/18/20 at around 12:00 hour’s three male inmates in a dormitory housing unit on the third floor of the Yakima County Department of Corrections reported developing a cough or cough symptoms. The inmates were examined by medical staff. The inmates did not report or exhibit any other symptoms such as a temperature or shortness of breath at this time.
Yakima County Department of Corrections Officials contacted the Yakima County Health Department and the Washington State Health Department. In following with new CDC guidelines and at the direction of the State Department of Health the inmates will remain in quarantine and be tested for COVID19.
There are currently eleven total inmates housed in the dormitory unit who will remain in quarantine until the test results are returned from the State Department of Health. It is expected it will take two to three days to get results back from the lab in Seattle.
Yakima County Department of Corrections has put protocols in place that follow the Center for Disease Control and Washington State Department of Health best practices and guidelines to protect staff, inmates, contract employees and the public.
An updated press release will be provided once test results are known or should new information develop.