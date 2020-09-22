Medical Teams International Holding Community Based Testing this Week

YAKIMA, WA - Medical Teams International will be holding three community-based testing events this week for residents in Yakima County.
Testing is free and no appointment is required. The testing schedule is as follows:
- Wednesday, September 23 – 9:00am-1:00pm at the State Fair Park
- Friday, September 25 – 9:00am-2:00pm at the Sunnyside Community Center
- Friday, September 25 – 9:00am-2:00pm at the West Valley Church
Those getting tested may also pick up an at-home test kit for household members or other close contacts who are unable to get tested at the testing sites. Individuals who use a home test kit must collect their own nasal sample and mail it to the laboratory within the same day. Only individuals who have access to the internet and a valid email address should use a home test kit. Test results will be sent via email only.
In addition to these testing sites, individuals may seek testing from their primary care provider or get tested at a local, ongoing testing site. For the most -up-to-date list of these sites, visit Yakima County COVID-19 Testing Sites.
Testing is recommended for anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, or is concerned about a potential exposure to the virus. Anyone who gets tested should self-isolate until they receive their results.