Medical units dispatched to a motor vehicle accident

KENNEWICK, WASH. - Medical units were dispatched on Sunday, April 17th, 2022, around 12:00 pm to 64607 E Solar PR NE, Kennewick.
Units were dispatched to a Motor Vehicle Accident with injuries. A parked car was hit by a juvenile riding a dirt bike.
The juvenile was injured with a possible broken wrist and knee and was transported by ambulance to Kadlec hospital.
Benton Count Fire District No.1 received assistance from Benton County Fire District #4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.