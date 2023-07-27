PASCO, Wash.- The STCU is sponsoring this year's over-the-river show for the Water Follies in Kennewick. Many of the pilots were in the Bergstrom Airfield.
One of them was Mayor Kristin "BEO" Wolfe. She's the Commander of the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team for the Air Force. She entered the Air Force in 2011, after receiving her commission from the Reserve Officer Training Program. She is an experienced pilot with more than 800 flying hours. Wolfe said that there aren't a lot of women in the aviation industry.
" In general, about three to four percent of fire pilots are female," said Wolfe. Even in the civilian aviation world, females are underrepresented, I assure everybody that airplanes don't care who you are, they don't care how short, how tall, what you look like, or where you are from; the airplane is going to fly the same if you have the skills to do it."
Steven Bennet, a professional aerobatic pilot for 35 years, said that he always knew he wanted to be a pilot.
"Actually, I was one of those little boys that grew up with making model airplanes and looking at the airplanes when they flew over and all of that, and then when I turned 18 years old, I decided to become a professional pilot," said Bennet.
Moreover, Bennet spoke about his close calls in the air.
"Three years ago, actually in this airplane, I hit a bird and actually damaged the airplane to some extent, and so for a little while there, I was a bit concerned. Well, I was fine, I got back on the ground safely."
The airshow will be this weekend at the Water Follies, from 11 to 1 p.m.
