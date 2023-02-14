RICHLAND, Wash. -
Caleb Mitchell, who's also known by the stage name "Leebo" wears many different hats. He's a sound engineer, a musician and brand promoter to name a few. He helps other creatives in the community and it Tri-Cities based.
Leebo sat down with Wake Up Nonstop Local to talk about how he got started doing what he's doing, his local nonprofit and what he's working on next.
"My genre is more electronic, hip-hop, more grunge." Mitchell says. Mitchell has toured nationwide and is touring again soon. His goal for his music is to uplift other artists. You can find Leebo's tour dates below.
Mitchell founded ETERNVL Cares, a local non-profit organization that helps raise awareness of opioid addiction and efforts in suicide prevention in the youth. The organization also helps local creatives and small businesses with confidence and marketing strategies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.