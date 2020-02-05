WASHINGTON - Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad stretches all over the country. The rail company has their very own police department and K-9 program.

Quinn is one of three BNSF K-9s that are spread across the northwest. For seven years, Quinn and his partner Officer Ian Ashley have handled crime along the tracks.

"You put in half of every day with that dog. Depending on what kind of calls we can get sent to northern Idaho or we can end up down here (Washington)," Officer Ashley said.

Courtney Wallace, BNSF Public Affairs, said the railroad's K-9 program was created to help BNSF officers patrol the tracks and find things the officers may miss like drugs or explosives.

"Whether it’s a person who shouldn't be at the railroad, or an explosive or any other material that may be there, those noses, their senses, and those abilities that we don't have, really help," Wallace said.

Being part of the K-9 program is voluntary. Officers have to apply in order to be considered and it's a process to get the dog that's right for them.

When the dogs are assigned to an officer they soon become not only partners but a member of the family. As Quinn's retirement nears, Officer Ashley said it's going to be weird not having him at work everyday.

"It's good to see a dog come to the end of their service time and it's bad because you want them to go as long as they can go," Officer Ashley said.

Wallace said the department will be on the search for another dog to fill his tracks, but will not forget his service.

"Not only for our BNSF police but for the individual railroader there is a great pride in what we do and the K-9s... they are not just dogs to us, but are part of that greater railroad family," Wallace said.