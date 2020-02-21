There's a new therapy dog at Selah Middle School, his name is Roy and in less than one month he's managed to monitor the halls and hearts of everyone at the school.

"Roy is a certified therapy dog, and just lover of all," said Karon Thomas, owner of Roy and campus security monitor.

Roy has quickly become the most popular guy.

"He makes me feel happy," said one student.

"He's so cute and adorable," said another student.

"In the morning time when they come the first thing they want to do is pet Roy. I mean they’re just so happy to see him and he's happy to greet them, and he's excited to come everyday. As soon as I start picking up my purse and my lunch bag he starts barking and running for the car," said Thomas.

Roy is the schools second therapy dog and he has big shoes to fill, because his cousin Benny held the position for five years.

Benny passed away last year and there was a void without him, that's when they decided to bring on Roy.

"There was an emptiness here without him," said Lacey Temple, Paraeducator, Selah Middle School.

"You know it just didn't look right to see me walking down the hall alone without my partner... and we decided to give Roy a try and see what he thought," said Thomas.

It took no time for Roy, the four legged, tail wagging hunk to steal everyone's heart.

"If you're having a rough day and you just see Roy it just kinda makes all your problems go away, and you're just a little bit calmer around him, I think," said Yobi Ruaik, student, Selah Middle School.

"I mean what's not to love," said Thomas.

Another student simply couldn't describe the joy Roy brings.

"I don't know, but oh, he just makes everybody happier around here. That's all that I know," said Asher Temple, student, Selah Middle School.

"We love you Roy," shouted students.