Meet the new Richland mayor: Ryan Lukson

RICHLAND, WA - Raised in the Tri-Cities, the new mayor set his goals and plans during his term.

Ryan Lukson, a Richland native, is the new mayor for the City of Richland. Lukson has worked in the prosecutors office at Benton County Justice Center for more than two years now.

Lukson is excited to be mayor and hopes to continue making the city safer. He said it's important for him to bring in new ideas, create new plans and goals for the future of the city.

"I think we just keep building on what we already have. I think we know areas we need to improve and we got more resources we got the internet crimes against children," Lukson said. "We have more officers now than we did before, so I think just keep building on the success. We have had over the last couple of years and make Richland safer than it is now."

He said he wants to make it more friendly for those who walk and use bikes. He also wants to continue working on the projects in downtown Richland and improving them.

If you have any comments and questions for Lukson. You can make an appointment with him at the Benton County Justice Center in Kennewick, WA.