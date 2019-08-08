Meet the number one ranked "speedcuber" in the State of Washington

How long does it take you to solve a cube?

17-year-old Luke Tycksen's record time solving a standard 3x3 cube is five and a half seconds.

A 4x4 takes him 24 seconds, and a 5x5 takes 45 seconds.

He is the number one ranked "speedcuber" in Washington state.

Tycksen recently competed in the CubingUSA Northwest Championship in Missoula, where he placed first in the 3x3 one-handed and megaminx events.

He also just returned from the CubingUSA Nationals in Maryland, where he said he placed top ten in multiple events as well.

(The "megaminx" is a dodecahedron, and has 12 faces and center pieces, 20 corner pieces, and 30 edge pieces.)

Cubers at these events compete in a wide range of events, including solving different sizes of cubes blindfolded or even with their feet.

This all started while he was on vacation in Seattle eight years ago, where he saw someone solving a cube. His interest was sparked, and when he returned home, he took his brother's cube and started playing with it for hours.

"This has kind of become an outlet for me. I don't plan on stopping anytime soon," Tycksen said.

The high schooler is sponsored by The Cubicle, an international cube retailer. He said it sponsors less than one hundred people on a global level.

Tycksen will begin his senior year at Delta High School later this month.

You can follow his Instagram account @the_hoya_guy, and his Youtube channel, Luke Cubes, to see more of his videos.