RICHLAND, WA - Aaron Salmon is a "Fish" on the water, literally. His nickname not only stems from his last name, but also his years of involvement in boat racing.

Aaron returns to the Richland Regatta for the third time, but his experience dates all the way back to 2007 - when he built his very first boat. He says he was "hooked from the very start."

A Washington native, Aaron originally raced in Richland. Despite the challenges of racing on a river, he is excited to return to "the town where it all began."

This year he races his 17-foot boat in the 1 liter modified class. A comfortable ride in the shade of white, Aaron's boat hops on the water.