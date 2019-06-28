RICHLAND, WA - The 4th Annual Richland Regatta is this weekend and we are highlighting local boat racer Brandon Cushing.

Cushing has been around boats his entire life: he is a third-generation boat racer, but before he began his career as a boat racer he had a different passion.

Brandon didn't fully start boat racing until 2011, when Aaron Stephens began helping him fix his grandfather's P7 boat.

In 2015 he was involved in a boat racing accident while in racing at Pateros Boat Races in 2015. Because of the accident in 2015, Cushing took 2016 off from boat racing to recover. During his first year back in 2017 Brandon proved himself when he was named the 2017 SE National Champion.

Brandon has multiple boats that he works on along with what he calls his "Crew Chief"; his 8-year-old son Kannon Cushing.

Currently Brandon is preparing Kannon for the start of his boat racing career as soon as he turns nine.

Cushing says Kannon loves to work on the boats and race, and when Kannon turns 16 he will inherit his great-grandfather's P7.

Brandon will be bringing 2 boats to the 4th Annual Richland Regatta: an SE 33 and SE 31. The SE 33 is a pink boat that says "Miss Pateros" in honor of his accident in 2015. Cushing will be driving this boat at the Richland Regatta.

The SE 31 is his blue boat that will be driven by his sister Jennifer Combs. She is making her racing debut this weekend by driving her dad's old boat.