RICHLAND, WA - Marissa Bartels may be young, but she has quite the impressive resume.

Marissa is 17 years old, making her one of the youngest female racers in the 2019 Richland Regatta.

This is her second time racing at Howard Amon Park. With a year of experience under her belt, Marissa says she is feeling confident and excited.

Marissa sat behind the wheel of a hydroplane for the first time ever just last year. Since then, she has placed 2nd on the national level and won Rookie of the Year for both the Seattle Drag and Ski Club and the Seattle Inboard Racing Association.

While it is only her second year as a racer, she's been immersed in the hydro-world for quite some time. Marissa's family is heavily involved in the sport. In fact, the name of Marissa's boat is "Bartels Family Racing." The hydro is a flash of patriotism across the water, as it is painted red, white and blue.

Marissa is racing her boat in two classes this year: 2.5 stock and 2.5 mod. She says she feels focused and powerful on the water.

Despite her dedication to the sport, the community is what keeps her coming back. Marissa loves interacting with fans at the races. She says, "I want to have an impact on everyone."

When she is not experiencing the "crazy adrenaline rush" of the races, Marissa enjoys playing softball and power lifting. The 3-sport athlete is driven by the opportunity to work with different types of people.

You can follow Marissa's journey on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at "Bartels Family Racing."