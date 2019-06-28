RICHLAND, WA - The 4th Annual Richland Regatta kicks off this weekend and we talked to Michael Jarvis about his career as a boat racer.

Mike comes from a family of boat racers and grew up around race boats.

"My father Gerry Jarvis owned several race boats when I was a young kid and naturally I became fascinated with hydroplanes and wanted to drive them when I became old enough," said Jarvis.

When he was a kid growing up in the sport, his passion for boat racing continued to grow as he began following several hydroplane drivers he admired.

He says a few of the drivers he admired and wanted to be like were Chip Hanauer, George Woods Jr. and, Vern Hayworth.

When Mike turned 16, he started driving hydroplanes. The first hydroplane he drove was a 1-liter modified class in 1993 in an old wood boat owned by Mike Jones.

"The boat had a long history of getting boat drivers into the sport who eventually became Unlimited drivers," Mike said.

He says Mike Jones also owns the U-1 Les Schwab Unlimited hydroplane.

Jarvis was named Rookie of the Year in 1993 and he also placed 2nd place at Summer Nationals that same year.

As his career has progressed, he has driven several boat classes including J- stock outboard, 1 liter modified, 2.5 stock, 2.5 modified, 5 liter, National Modified, Vintage, Super Stock, Pro Stock and SE.

Jarvis says that the boat racing community is part of what makes him continue racing.

"Boat racing, regardless of the class or type of boat is a very tight community. We grow up together, we see our children and other racers children grow up and enter into the sport," said Jarvis

The boat racing community is truly a family community.

"We welcome new members into our community. All of us see each other as family. That's why I continue to race, to spend time with my extended family, to help others interested in the sport get involved and started.," said Jarvis

Jarvis says his passion for racing stems from "the people, the thrill of competition and having a little fun along the way."

Mike Jarvis will be racing at the 4th Annual Richland Regatta this weekend on the Rain Thunder.