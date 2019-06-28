RICHLAND, WA - Nick Nichols became a volunteer for Region 10 Rescue in July of 2015.

The 52-year-old works for Machinist Inc. in Seattle and said his friends were the ones who helped him get involved with racing.

Ever since his first boat race at Black Lake, WA, he has worked on the tow boat, fire boat and rescue boat.

Nichols said he enjoys being on the rescue team, but his real passion is manning the flag boat, in which he leads the National Anthem for at the start of each race. At one race, he took Master Sergeant Josh Dunn which made for an awesome flag ceremony for the National Race at Spanaway Lake, he said.

His boat is called "Killing Machine," which he named before he started volunteering. He got the inspiration for the shark teeth design from the Curtiss P-40 Warhawk WWII U.S. fighter aircraft.

In his free time, he enjoys fishing for salmon.

Nichols has won several awards, including Seattle Drag and Ski Sportsman of the Year Award and Region 10 Rescue Person of the Year.