WALLA WALLA –
In the developments for choosing the next principal for Walla Walla High School, two finalists have been named. Robert Ahrens and John Schumacher will hold meet and greet sessions on February 22 with candidate feedback.
Robert Ahrens
Robert “Rob” Ahrens is currently working at Pioneer Middle School as assistant principal. He worked at Walla Walla High previously as a Science teacher for nearly 20 years, as well as some other regional schools.
Ahrens obtained a Bachelor of Arts in education at Eastern Washington University and a Master of Education in Professional Development from Heritage University. He also has principal certification from WSU Tri-Cities and National Board Certification in science. In 2006, he was awarded the WSU Educator of Excellence honor, and in 2009 the WWPS Staff Achievement award.
Ahrens’ meet and greet session will be from 4:30-5 p.m. on February 22 in the Walla Walla High School commons.
John Schumacher
John Schumacher is currently working at Glacier Middle School (in the White River School District) as assistant principal. He taught advanced math and AP statistics for more than a decade, at several different high schools. Additionally, Schumacher is assistant varsity football coach for White River High School. He has coached high school football for around 17 years.
Schumacher received a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics from Eastern Oregon University and a Master of Science and Math Education from Oregon State University. He also got his Administrative Certificate from Concordia University.
Schumacher’s meet and session will be from 4-4:30 p.m. on February 22 in the Walla Walla High School commons.