RICHLAND, WA - Jim Olson has been the "voice" of the Richland Regatta since it first began. He calls the races and keeps you up to speed as the PA Announcer.

Jim says there is nothing more rewarding than calling a race. He enjoys the sport, as well as promoting the event in the community.

Jim knows the history of boat racing like the back of his hand. He was first introduced to the sport in 1971, when he helped his dad build an unlimited hydroplane.

Since then, Jim has built around 15 boats and repaired nearly 100 others. He primarily works on vintage models.

Jim thinks the races shine a positive light on the Tri-Cities. He says the Regatta provides the rare opportunity for the community to participate in a 3-day boat racing event unlike any competition in the region.

In addition to calling the races, Jim also assigns lanes and groups boats together by size and speed.

For Jim, a job well-done means "people are happy and learn something."