YAKIMA, WA (AP) - A second Yakima County meeting on missing Native women in Washington has been announced for early 2019.
The event will take place January 14 at Legends Casino in Toppenish, led by Craig Bill, director of the Governor's Office of Indian Affairs, and Washington State Patrol Capt. Monica Alexander. It will involve presentations and an open forum.
Bill and Alexander have held several similar meetings around the state. The first one in Yakima County took place October 29 at the Yakima Convention Center in Yakima. Organizers estimated nearly 300 people attended.
The meetings are a result of Washington House Bill 2951, which requires the State Patrol to work with the Office of Indian Affairs and tribal leaders to determine how to increase reporting and investigation of missing Native American women.
