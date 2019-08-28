PENDELTON, OR- Tonight in Pendelton there's a planning meeting hosted by the McKay Creek Solutions Committee and other agencies to get ready for the next time McKay Creek floods.

"It's mostly just a planning deal and how the city and the county and the water control district are going to be getting together on what each of our roles are going to be and everything," says Bill Wohlford, Chairman, Lower McKay Creek Water Control.

The Lower McKay Creek Water Control District is working with the McKay Creek Solutions Committee, Umatilla County, City of Pendelton and other agencies to get ready for the next time it floods.

Wohlford says that right now they are drawing out a proposal for the final permit application so they can do some preventative work this winter.

They encourage any residents who live along McKay Creek or anyone in the area interested, to attend the meeting tonight at 7.pm. It is being hosted at the InterMountain Education Service District, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave.