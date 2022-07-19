RICHLAND, Wash. - Is luck on your side? Tonight is the drawing of the Mega Millions Jackpot, giving players a chance to win $555-million! They're held on Tuesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. PST.
How it works:
Five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70; one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25. You win if the numbers on one row of your ticket match the numbers of the balls drawn on that date.
Here's the reality of it, the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 302-million. According to Money Mini Blog, here's a list of things that are more likely to happen than winning the lottery.
- Dying from a bee, hornet or wasp sting. (1 in 6.1 million)
- Getting Struck by Lightning. (1 in 1 million)
- Drowning (1 in 2,000,000)
- Dying in an on-the-job accident. (1 in 48,000)
- Being murdered…just in general. (1 in 18,000)
But if you want a safer investment you can always try Vegas...
With all of these things that are more likely to happen than winning the lottery, believe it or not, there are also things that are less likely to happen like:
- Getting a perfect NCAA bracket (1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808)
- Shuffling a deck of cards into perfect, sequential order (1 in 10^68)
- Being hit by a meteor (1 in 182,138,880,000,000)
Regardless, it never hurts to try out your luck with the lottery. Here's a site that can help you calculate your chance of winning the cash https://www.webmath.com/lottery.html
You can also visit https://www.walottery.com/ to see the list of other drawings happening tonight and this week.
