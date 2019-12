OLYMPIA, WA - The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to $340 million after no one won the big prize during the Tuesday, Dec. 10 drawing. Friday's total will mark the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot thus far in 2019.

The Mega Millions drawing will take place at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Tickets for the $340 million drawing are available for purchase at Washington's Lottery retail locations until 7:45 p.m. PST.

Sales for the next drawing will begin at 7:46 p.m.