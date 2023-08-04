Keno's origins begin in China. The lottery-style game is said to be among the oldest casino games tracing its roots back to the Han Dynasty. Chinese immigrant railroad workers—constructing the first transcontinental railway—introduced the game to North America in the 19th century. The game would become widely referred to as the "Chinese lottery" until the industry changed the name to "horse race keno" to get around laws prohibiting lottery gambling. Today, the game has evolved to 80 numbers instead of the original 120 characters. Online casinos offer many more versions of the popular keno game, from lotteries to slot machines.

This story originally appeared on The Game Day Casino and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.