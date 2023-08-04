The suspense, and tearing of tickets, continues: No one won Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot, sending the estimated prize to a historic $1.55 billion, according to its website.
If the estimate is correct, the top prize will beat the previous record of $1.537 billion that was won by someone who bought a ticket in South Carolina in 2018.
The winning numbers in Friday night’s drawing were 11-30-45-52-56 with a Mega Ball of 20.
The last time the jackpot was won was in a drawing on April 18. In Mega Millions, the jackpot rolls over each time there is a drawing and the jackpot is not won.
Mega Millions crossed the $1 billion mark last weekend. It's the fifth time that the top prize has passed $1 billion.
Going into Friday's drawing, this current jackpot was $1.35 billion and in second place among the game's top jackpots ever, game officials said.
The next drawing is Tuesday.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. (There are other prizes, so don’t tear those tickets just yet.)
The game is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.