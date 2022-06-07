ATLANTA, Ga. -
More children are being poisoned by the sleep aid melatonin.
Poison control centers received more than 52,000 calls about children taking too much melatonin in 2021.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says over the last decade these incidents have increased 530-percent.
A 3-month-old and a 13-months-old died from melatonin poisoning in the last decade.
More than 4,000 children were hospitalized, but did not need to go to a hospital.
The CDC says most cases involve children 5-years-old or younger getting into bottles of melatonin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.