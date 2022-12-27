TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
The snow may be gone and warmer temperatures and rain are quickly melting the ice, but all that melting and rain could leave some roads just as dangerous.
Drivers should be mindful that area roadways, especially some county roads, may be covered in standing water and should adjust their driving speed accordingly.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office posted to social media that water is completely covering Gill Rd and that it is trickling onto SR 260.
There is also standing water on the Pasco-Kahlotus Rd.
