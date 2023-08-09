RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland School Board held its final meeting with three members who are facing the possibility of being recalled when primary election results are officially certified on August 15.

Board members Audra Byrd and Kari Williams addressed the community and the board ahead of their possible recalls. Semi Bird did not attend the meeting, but did release a statement on the recall efforts on his website.

"Because of my belief in the democratic process I want to make sure the voice of the people is honored," Byrd said. "I will be excusing myself early from this meeting after the board reports are done because I believe the issues on the agenda should be handled and answered by those who the community currently wants in order to best represent the voice and views of our people."

Board member Kari Williams spoke about her hopes of returning to the Richland School Board after the General Election in November.

Semi Bird's statement on the recall efforts read in part: "If I am to be recalled for my decision to stand for parents' rights and the health and well being of our children, I will wear it like a badge of honor."