YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima City Council is seeking volunteers interested in serving on an ad-hoc committee being formed to review design elements for a potential homeless facility located in the City of Yakima.
In early November 2018, the Yakima City Council voted to rezone a 2.6 acre piece of property owned by the City to “General Commercial.” The rezoning of the land, along with an accompanying change to the City’s Comprehensive Land Use Map, allows the property to be used for multiple purposes including, but not limited to, a potential homeless facility.
The City has said building a homeless facility is still several years away. The specific parameters of the project must first be developed and funding for construction and operation of such a facility has not yet been identified.
Formation of the ad-hoc committee was recently approved by the City Council. The ad-hoc committee will consist of seven members – one City Council member, one Yakima County Commission member or a commission-appointed representative, one representative from the Yakima Area Arboretum, an expert on homeless programs, an expert on housing programs, and two community members.
The ad-hoc committee is expected to meet every two weeks for the next few months to review design elements related to a potential homeless facility including, but not limited to, site considerations, opportunities and constraints, potential wrap-around services to be provided at a facility, and funding. The ad-hoc committee will ultimately make a report and recommendations to the City Council. The ad-hoc committee’s report and recommendations are expected to be presented to the Council later this spring.
Anyone interested in applying for the ad-hoc committee can download an application from the City of Yakima website – https://www.yakimawa.gov/council/assets/Application-form-for-City-of-Yakima-Boards-and-Commissions.pdf – or can pick up an application at the City Clerk’s office at Yakima City Hall (129 N. 2nd Street). Applicants need to check the “other” box on the application and write in “Ad-Hoc Homeless Facility Review Committee” on the line adjacent to the “other” box. Applicants also need to provide a 100-word (or fewer) written statement expressing why they are interested in serving on the ad-hoc committee.
The application process is open now through Monday, February 11th at 5:00 pm. Applications need to be mailed or turned in in person to the City Clerk’s office at Yakima City Hall.
The Council is expected to appoint members to the ad-hoc committee in mid-February. Questions regarding the application process for the ad-hoc committee can be directed to Communications & Public Affairs Director Randy Beehler by calling 509-901-1142 or sending an e-mail to randy.beehler@yakimawa.gov.