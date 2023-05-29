President Joe Biden says in a Memorial Day address Americans “must never forget the price that was paid” by troops to protect their democracy. Biden marked Memorial Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, saying, ”Every year we remember. And every year it never gets easier.” Biden has taken pride that his administration has overseen a time of relative peace for the U.S. military after two decades of war in Afghanistan and Iraq. It’s been nearly 21 months since the Democratic president ended the United States’ longest war in Afghanistan. Biden and his wife plan to spend the rest of the holiday at their home near Wilmington, Delaware.