WASHINGTON STATE.- Memorial Day is a holiday honoring the men and women who have died while serving in the military and Politicians at the state and national level are releasing statements on the importance of the federal holiday.
President Biden: "On Memorial Day, we honor America's beloved daughters and sons who gave their last full measure of devotion to this Nation. We can never fully repay the debt we owe these fallen heroes. But today, we now to rededicate ourselves to the work for which they gave their lives, and we recommit to supporting the families, caregivers, and survivors they left behind."
Washington Governor Jay Inslee tweeted the following message: "As we spend time with our loved ones this holiday weekend, let's take a moment to remember and honor those who fell in service of our nation. We also keep in our thoughts the families who have endured immeasurable loss. May their loved ones' sacrifice never be forgotten."
Congressman Dan Newhouse released a statement on the legacy of Central Washington Veterans that read in part:
"On this hallowed occasion, we gather to pay homage to those who have selflessly defended the ideals we hold dear, ensuring the steadfast endurance of our liberties. Today, in the heartland of our great nation, we gather not only as citizens, but as a united community to commemorate the valor, sacrifice, and unwavering devotion of our local heroes.
Our region has birthed brave men and women, molded by the rugged terrain, who have fearlessly stepped forward to safeguard the principles that define us as a nation. From Yakima to Omak, and Moses Lake to the Tri-Cities, the echoes of their courage reverberate through the generations, reminding us of the indomitable spirit that resides within each one of us."
Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) released the following statement through her office: “The stories of our fallen servicemembers are the stories of America—from its founding to the present day. On Memorial Day, we pay tribute to those who fought to protect our democracy and shaped our history, and we mourn those we have lost just recently.
“Today we remember the cost of war and the sacrifices our military families make. I hope friends and neighbors in every part of Washington state take a moment to reflect on those sacrifices today. As a voice for Washington state in the Senate, I will always work to honor those we’ve lost.”
