KENNEWICK, Wash. - Triple A projects over 42 million people will travel 50 miles or more this holiday weekend. This is a seven percent increase from last year.
Summer Derry, the Public Information Officer for the Washington Department of Transportation encourages everyone to practice patience while traveling this weekend and expect traffic.
"I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass specifically, travel volumes double," says Derry. "They go from 25,000 cars per day to about 50,000 cars per day."
Tom Strandberg the Public Information Officer for the Oregon Department of Transportation says he's not sure what the numbers are going to look like but he expects a busy weekend in Oregon just like Washington. He tells me they have shut down construction projects this weekend, but if there are people out working to be courteous. He expects Monday to be fairly busy.
"Anytime during the weekend could be problematic," said Strandberg. "We just caution people to make sure they're driving sober and have a clear head and have designated drivers if they're going to go somewhere there's going to be alcohol or other things involved."
Derry tells me to plan ahead and encourages people to check the WSDOT website for closures and delays.
Like WSDOT, ODOT has Trip Check which Strandberg recommends you use. He says ODOT has hundreds of cameras all around the state.
Washington State Patrol says traveling on Memorial Day has been chaotic, to say the least. Troopers say some things you should do is buckle up, put your phone away and keep both hands on the wheel.
WSP Trooper Chris Thorson says the key to staying safe on the holiday weekend is patience.
"Pay attention," says Trooper Thorson. "Increase your following distance and just be a polite driver. We don't need everyone being rude. We need everyone getting together, that way we can avoid collisions."
Trooper Thorson wants everyone to know there will be troopers out on the road looking for aggressive drivers. He wants to remind people not to get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol or drugs and to have a plan to get home safely.
Trooper Thorson says with the nicer weather those who are traveling could be towing boats, campers or ATVs.
He says to pack your patience and be safe.
