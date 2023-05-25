Exposure to Road Traffic Noise Linked to Primary Hypertension

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Triple A projects over 42 million people will travel 50 miles or more this holiday weekend. This is a seven percent increase from last year.

Summer Derry, the Public Information Officer for the Washington Department of Transportation encourages everyone to practice patience while traveling this weekend and expect traffic.

"I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass specifically, travel volumes double," says Derry. "They go from 25,000 cars per day to about 50,000 cars per day."

Tom Strandberg the Public Information Officer for the Oregon Department of Transportation says he's not sure what the numbers are going to look like but he expects a busy weekend in Oregon just like Washington. He tells me they have shut down construction projects this weekend, but if there are people out working to be courteous. He expects Monday to be fairly busy.

"Anytime during the weekend could be problematic," said Strandberg. "We just caution people to make sure they're driving sober and have a clear head and have designated drivers if they're going to go somewhere there's going to be alcohol or other things involved."

Derry tells me to plan ahead and encourages people to check the WSDOT website for closures and delays.

Like WSDOT, ODOT has Trip Check which Strandberg recommends you use. He says ODOT has hundreds of cameras all around the state.

Washington State Patrol says traveling on Memorial Day has been chaotic, to say the least. Troopers say some things you should do is buckle up, put your phone away and keep both hands on the wheel.

WSP Trooper Chris Thorson says the key to staying safe on the holiday weekend is patience.

"Pay attention," says Trooper Thorson. "Increase your following distance and just be a polite driver. We don't need everyone being rude. We need everyone getting together, that way we can avoid collisions."

Trooper Thorson wants everyone to know there will be troopers out on the road looking for aggressive drivers. He wants to remind people not to get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol or drugs and to have a plan to get home safely.

Memorial Day Weekend is one of the busiest weekends of travel for summer vacations and activities across the nation.

 WSDOT says most state highway construction work is suspended through the holiday weekend to ease congestion, but it is reminding drivers to watch out for lane shifts or work zone areas that will remain in place.

For those traveling across the state, Snoqualmie, Chinook and Cayuse passes have no lane closures or other construction planned on Interstate 90 until Tuesday, May 28. Drivers should plan for some delays though because of increased traffic.

Check out the graphs below for the busiest travel times for each of the major routes across the state. You can also go here to access more travel tools from WSDOT.

In the Puget Sound, weekend toll rates will be in effect on the State Route 520 bridge on Monday, but Interstate 405 express toll lanes will be free and open to all drivers.

On Sunday, May 26, the North bound State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle will close from 6-10:30 a.m. for the Cascade Bicycle Emerald City Ride including the I-5 express lanes, which will delay the opening of the State bound express lanes until 10 a.m.

According to the Washington State Ferries Twitter page, tomorrow could be the busiest day of the holiday weekend for ferry travelers as 95,000 customers were reported on Saturday in 2018.

The WSDOT warns all travelers to plan ahead and expect delays for the first big summer weekend and offers ways to stay informed on any delays on their website.

Trooper Thorson says with the nicer weather those who are traveling could be towing boats, campers or ATVs.

He says to pack your patience and be safe.