SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA - For many people, Memorial Day is the first unofficial day to kick off the summer season but it is also one of the busiest travel days of the year, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
If you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass westbound on I-90, you might be stuck in traffic for up to four hours.
"This is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year for I-90 and other highways across the state," said Meagan Lott, Communications Manager for the Washington State Department of Transportation.
For the past three years traveling on Memorial day was a breeze, but this year WSDOT is expecting double or even triple the amount of people driving over the pass.
"Now, more people are getting out now that the pandemic has kind of slowed down," said Lott. "So we are expecting more traffic volumes that we have over the last 3 years."
Washington State Patrol told me they also expected more traffic and possibly more collisions, that is why they have more troopers on the roadways.
"We do have troopers out on the roadway waiting for those calls," said Trooper Chris Thorson with Washington State Patrol. "Just be polite, be nice, it's going to take you a little bit longer to get to your destination."
Some tips Trooper Thorson gave me while driving in traffic...
"Don’t tailgate people, use your turn signals adjust your speed if needed," said Trooper Thorson. "Have some water and some snacks in your vehicle maybe some phone chargers in case you need some help."
One other thing Trooper Thorson also said, is to pack your patience.
Traveling over Snoqualmie Pass on a normal day has about 20,000 to 30,000 cars, but this weekend WSDOT is expecting over 200,000 travelers. Most of the traffic on Memorial day lies between Ellensburg to North bend.
Traffic is expected to last until after 8 p.m.
Lott from WSDOT suggested since the traffic is expected to be heavy, maybe consider traveling later on Memorial Day or leaving on Tuesday.
