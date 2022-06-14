Memorial service to be held for hit-and-run victim Wendy Baker

YAKIMA, Wash. —
Following the fatal hit-and-run from Sunday, June 12, a memorial service is being held for Wendy Baker at the Seasons Performance Hall on Friday, June 17.
As the community mourns her death, several organizations have commented on the impact Baker had. The president of Yakima Valley College, Linda Kaminski, noted Baker’s 16 years in the nursing department, including a couple as interim director.
The White Pass Ski Area also released a statement regarding Baker’s death, noting great sadness in the announcement.
“Wendy has been an important part of our community as a nurse practitioner, educator, healthcare advocate, and volunteer ski patrol member,” said the press release. “Her contribution to the health of our community as both a provider and as a key member of the Yakima Valley College Nursing Program staff is immeasurable. Above all, Wendy has been a treasured friend and we will miss her terribly. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, students, co-workers, and all who have had the joy of knowing her.”
Instead of flowers, Baker’s family is requesting donations to the YVC Nursing Scholarship Program. For more information, contact nursing@yvcc.edu.
The memorial service will start at 2 p.m. The Seasons Performance Hall is located at 101 N Naches Avenue.
