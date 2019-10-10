Men Get Breast Cancer Too

KENNEWICK, WA - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. By now, you've probably seen pink ribbons, posters, balloons and all kinds of things around town promoting it.

Even though we associate breast cancer with women, it affects men too.

The American Cancer Society says that even though male breast cancer is rare, it's still on the rise. In 1991, only 900 cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed in men. This year, that number will increase to 2,670, leading to about 500 deaths.

"If there's a smaller quantity of breast tissue, they are less prone to getting breast cancer. Furthermore, one of the main causes of developing breast cancer is increased estrogen and progesterone," Radiation Oncologist Dr. Sherry Zhao at Tri-Cities Cancer Center said.

Dr. Zhao says men often delay reporting any symptoms. This may be part of the reason they are often given a later diagnosis than women-- the average age being 68 compared to 61. They are also diagnosed at later stages.

"Actually, what is unfortunate is that most physicians have a lower index of suspicion when a male patient comes in with a breast lump," Dr. Zhao said.

Risk factors include a family history of breast cancer or a gene mutation, prior radiation exposure, obesity and liver damage.

"It's so rare that any one of these things really doesn't increase the risk of male breast cancer by very much," Dr. Zhao said.

If you are at a higher risk, Dr. Zhao says you need to be aware of the warning signs.

"It's somewhat easier to detect in men because of the smaller amount of breast tissue. So, it usually presents as a painless lump," Dr. Zhao said.

Also look for dimpling or puckering of the skin on your chest, nipples pulling inward, itching or scaling, and changes in breast size and redness.

If you notice any of these, give your doctor a call.

If you or any other men you know are diagnosed with breast cancer, know you are not alone. The Tri-Cities Cancer Center offers a number of resources open to the public, including cooking classes, support groups and information on their website here.