FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.-
Franklin County prosecutor Shawn Sant says Joshua Davis was charged with the murder (1st) of Pasco School District bus driver, 72-year-old Richard Lenhart back in September.
Davis appeared in Franklin county court for multiple mental evaluation hearings, as they were rescheduled twice. He appeared in court again on Tuesday.
Franklin County prosecutor Shawn Sant says these hearings decide if Davis is competent to stand trial.
Sant says Eastern State Hospital prepared a report saying Davis was mentally competent, but the defense has requested their own evaluation for Davis.
Prosecutor Shawn Sant says Davis met with the defense's mental health expert and they are awaiting their final report. The defense could come forward with new information that could potentially impact Eastern's opinion.
Sant says Davis will appear in court again on April 19th where the defense will present their findings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.