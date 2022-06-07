FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. -
The mental competency evaluation of Joshua Davis, man accused of stabbing Pasco bus driver Richard Lenhart in September 2021, is continued to July 19.
Franklin County Prosecutor's Office ordered a competency evaluation through Eastern State Hospital, which found Davis to be competent. As the defendant, he is allowed to order a competency evaluation of his own.
Davis' expert has not completed the ordered competency evaluation due to a preoccupancy on the west side of the state. Depending on the results of the evaluation, the parties would take part in a competency hearing.
Decisions on how to proceed have been scheduled for July 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.