Joshua Davis has mental competency hearing rescheduled
BCEdit

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. -

The mental competency evaluation of Joshua Davis, man accused of stabbing Pasco bus driver Richard Lenhart in September 2021, is continued to July 19. 

Franklin County Prosecutor's Office ordered a competency evaluation through Eastern State Hospital, which found Davis to be competent. As the defendant, he is allowed to order a competency evaluation of his own. 

Davis' expert has not completed the ordered competency evaluation due to a preoccupancy on the west side of the state. Depending on the results of the evaluation, the parties would take part in a competency hearing. 

Decisions on how to proceed have been scheduled for July 19.  