Mental health problems more likely to affect minorities

YAKIMA, Wash. - Racial and ethnic minorities often face more mental health problems because of cultural stigma and lack of access to resources, that's according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month which is meant to highlight the different difficulties that minorities face when in comes to mental health in our country. In 2019, suicide was the leading cause of death for Hispanics aged 15 to 34 and the second leading cause for African Americans.
Clinical Psychiatrist Dr. Phillip Hawley from Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic said a lot of the stress factors minorities face stem from them being low-income at higher rates than whites. That contributes to struggling to put food on the table or afford housing.
Stigma and lack of access to resources could be why many people don't seek services. According to the DHHS, Hispanics are 50% less likely to seek services than non-Hispanic whites.
Dr. Hawley said it's important to understand why people may not seek services.
"Those are the types of conversations we want to have because we really can look at a lot of different options and find a plan for managing things like depression and anxiety that works for you," he said.
For seasonal workers, the need to work, often trumps mental health.
"When you're a seasonal worker that can be really hard," Dr. Hawley said. "You don't just put your health on pause, I wish things like anxiety and depression had a very predictable course, but they don't."
When it comes to seeking mental health services, things like transportation can be a barrier for people, especially with rising gas prices. Dr. Hawley said for some people, video appointments could be helpful for them.
There are little things throughout the year that people can do before their mental health becomes a problem like eating healthy, drinking plenty of water and sleeping well. If your mental health starts interfering with your daily activities then it's time to see help.
Resources:
- Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, 307 S 12th Ave #4b, Yakima, WA 98902, (509) 575-8457
- Comprehensive Healthcare, 402 S 4th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902, (509) 575-4084
- Merit Resources Services, 315 N 2nd Street Yakima, WA 98901, (509) 469-9366 (multiple locations throughout the valley).
- Yakama Nation Behavioral Health, 20 Gunnyon Road Toppenish, WA 98948, (509) 865-5121
- Wilson House, 224 North 7th Street, Pasco, WA 99301, 509-545-4462
- Tri Cities Community Health Behavioral Medicine Department, 715 West Court Street , Pasco, WA 9930, 509-545-6506
- 988 is the suicide and crisis hotline
