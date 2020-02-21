KENNEWICK, WA - Two elementary school students - aged 9 and 10 - received disciplinary action after they made prank calls to 9-1-1 and suggested a gun could be on one of the school buses.
The Kennewick Police Department 9-1-1 line received several calls Friday morning between 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. In one of the calls, there was mention of a gun possibly being one one of the school buses.
KPD officers conducted an investigation and were able to identify the two elementary students who made the calls. The investigation determined that there was no threat and the calls were meant to be a prank.
The Kennewick School District has contacted the students' parents and has taken appropriate disciplinary action.