FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office are still looking for 39-year-old Virginia Ortiz-Espana wanted on charges of Manslaughter 2nd Degree. This case involves the death of her newborn child which was found in a garbage can at her Mesa, WA home in 2006.

Ortiz-Espana (DOB: 09/06/1979) is 4'4", 110 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Her last known address is in Mesa.

If you have any information about this incident, let Crime Stoppers know. You can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward of up to $1,000.00. You can report this information online at https://tinyurl.com/y8yh7bjx, call 800.222.8477, or download their mobile App – P3. Details about rewards and other wanted persons is available at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.