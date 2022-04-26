PASCO, WA - A Delta High School student is arrested on a felony charge for allegedly writing out a hit list of 20 of her classmates. "Method of Murder....Stab 8 times in the chest'' was written under one of the student's names.
Court documents say the 14-year-old girl is facing a felony harassment charge because of the hit list found in her journal at school back on March 31. Pasco Police investigated and arrested the girl on April 4.
She has since pleaded not guilty and has been released on supervision with a no-contact order for the student listed with the description of murder. The other 19 students were listed by name only. The Pasco School District says all students listed and their families have been notified. Court documents show the girl has been expelled from Delta. Her next court date is set for May 19.
The Pasco School District shared the following statement:
"The safety of students within the Pasco School District (PSD) is our top priority and something we take very seriously. When Delta High School administrators were alerted to a student making alleged threats against other students, they took immediate action by contacting the Pasco Police Department (PD) and completing a full threat assessment. The families of any impacted students were also notified. The Pasco PD completed their investigation, which was referred to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
While PSD does not disclose disciplinary actions for individual students, the student is not attending school on the Delta campus and there is no credible threat to students at this time."
