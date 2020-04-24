TRI-CITIES, WA - The Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force has removed over 15 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets after arresting a woman Wednesday night.
At about 8:30p.m., Metro detectives arrested a 36-year-old woman in the Tri-City area. After searching her car, detectives found about 2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. The investigation continued that night and with the help of the area law enforcement, an additional search warrant was executed at the woman's apartment. Once detectives where there, they found about another 15 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 10 pounds of processed marijuana, and money.
Detectives booked the woman into the Franklin County Jail for Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
The Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force is a collaborative initiative comprised of investigators from the Kennewick, Richland, Pasco and West Richland Police Departments as well as the Benton County Sheriff's Office and Prosecutor's Offices from both Benton and Franklin Counties. The purpose of the task force is to investigate mid-level criminal organizations linked to narcotics and illegal weapons trafficking. This arrest is a great example of the work being done to increase public safety through our Tri-City law enforcement partnerships.