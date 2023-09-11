KENNEWICK, Wash.-A recent operation by the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force targeting an area of high drug activity in Kennewick led to the arrest of several suspects and the seizure of drugs on September 7.
The Metro Drug Task Force is a partnership of Detectives and Prosecutors from Benton and Franklin Counties, as well as Police Departments from throughout the Tri-Cities and the Benton and Franklin County Sheriff's Offices.
The Task Force operation during the week of September 4 was the result of several complaints concerning the sale and use of drugs in the area of Clearwater Ave. and Union St. in Kennewick according to a KPD press release on the operation.
An apartment in the 300 block of N. Union was identified as a possible source of drug activity in the area and a search warrant was served at the residence on September 7.
According to the KPD, Detectives recovered methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and fentanyl powder from the apartment.
A total of nine people were also arrested either in the apartment or in the area of Clearwater and Union on suspicion of drug charges, or for outstanding warrants, with some of them already being charged according to court documents.
Suspects arrested and charged:
- Malcolm Slack,26, of Kennewick was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail set at $5,000.
- Christopher Cook,30, of Kennewick was charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and bail was set at $20,000.
- Avery D. Brooks,42, of Kennewick was charged with Malicious Mischief with bail set at $10,000.
- Cody Camden,34, of Kennewick was charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with bail set at $20,000.
- Christopher Meyer,39, of Kennewick was charged with Felony Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substances with bail set at $10,000.
Suspects arrested as part of Task Force that have not been officially charged in connection to the operation:
- A 21-year-old Kennewick woman.
- A 20-year-old man from Kennewick.
- A 21-year-old Pasco woman.
- A 23-year-old Kennewick man.
