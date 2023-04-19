RICHLAND, Wash.- The industry's newest boats and RVs will line the Columbia Point Park and Marina this weekend for the 23rd annual Mid-Columbia Boat and RV Show.
The show runs from Thursday through Sunday with boats and RVs available for demos and displays. This year's event is the first one in three years after the pandemic.
“These shows attract visitors and dealers from all over the northwest," said promoter Dave Praino. "And after a 3-year event hiatus due to COVID and supply challenges, the event is back, and we are expecting large crowds of people whom all have a common love of recreation. Whether you enjoy fishing or water skiing, cruising or just relaxing with family on one of our many rivers, lakes and campgrounds, you’ll find a boat or RV at this show.”
Columbia Park Point will host the models near Lu Lu's Restaurant as well as boats in the marina available for demo rides.
The event opens on April 20 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and continues on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday will wrap up the event, opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 4 p.m. Admission to the event is free.
