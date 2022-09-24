TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The Mid-Columbia Duck Race returned for its 34th annual race on September 24 to raise money for the community. Funds raised at the event go toward rotary clubs, except for the funds saved for local scholarships and community projects.
This afternoon, 40,000 rubber ducks were dumped into the Columbia River. Each one had a number that corresponds with a ticket. The first duck to cross the line wins its ticketholder a 2022 Toyota Tacoma.
The event has raised over $3 million for the community since its inception.
